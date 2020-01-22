Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds annual charity children’s meet

Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds held their Annual Charity Event, the New Year’s Day Children’s Meet in Richhill.

The event saw a great turn out of horses and ponies with over 90 participants.

Alex Phillips last fence

Stewards and chaperones carried out a fine job ensuring all were safely returned to their parents.

Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds would like to thank the landowners by whose kind permission this meet was possible as well as Richhill Presbyterian Church for allowing use of their car park.

Many thanks must also go to all the brave participants. The event generated £1,650.00, which was donated to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast in memory of Susan Thompson.

Photographs of the Children’s Meet and cheque presentation by kind permission of: Mark McCall Photography - markjsmccall.com.

Bathany Smoth and Sadie McMahon

The field returns home

Beth Phillis at drop fence

Beth Phillips

Bath Wishart at drop fence

Andrew Phillips leading the field

Amber Lucas