Tyrone and Fermanagh members enjoy their stock judging success

The Tyrone and Fermanagh heats of the annual YFCU beef and sheep stock judging competition recently took place at Enniskillen Mart
Congratulations to the following members who were placed and will proceed to the Northern Ireland finals.
Tyrone
Beef
12-14
1st place – Ben Blackburn, Seskinore YFC
2nd place – Molly Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
3rd place – Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC
4th place – Ben Robson, Seskinore YFC
14-16
1st – Thomas Kerr, Trillick and District YFC
2nd – Kyle Young, Derg Valley YFC
3rd – Ryan Fair, Newtownstewart YFC
4th – Piaras McCarron, Trillick and District YFC
16-18
1st – Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
2nd – Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC
3rd – Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
4th – Jack Sterrit, Cappagh YFC
18-21
1st – Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC
3rd – Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
4th – Peter Graham, Trillick and District YFC
21-25
1st – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC
3rd – Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
4th – Ashley Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
25-30
1st – Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC
2nd – Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC
3rd – Alice Foster, Derg Valley YFC
4th – Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
Sheep
12-14
1st – Ben Blackburn, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC
3rd – Alister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
4th – Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
14-16
1st – Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Ryan Fair, Newtownstewart YFC
3rd – Sarah McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC
4th – Kyle Young, Derg Valley YFC
16-18
1st – Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
2nd – Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC
3rd – Jack Sterritt, Cappagh YFC
4th – Joel Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
18-21
1st – Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
3rd – Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC
4th – Jeannie McCaffrey, Cappagh YFC
21-25
1st – Louise Wyllee Davis, Cookstown YFC
2nd – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
3rd – Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC
4th – Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
25-30
1st – Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC
2nd – Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
Fermanagh
Beef
12-14
1st – Christopher Hunter, Kesh YFC
2nd – Harry Reynolds, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd – Lisa Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
4th – Clarke Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
14-16
1st – Chloe McKelvin, Kesh YFC
2nd – James Ritchie, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd – James Johnston, Kesh YFC
4th – Lucy Dunne, Kesh YFC
16-18
1st – Jill Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
18-21
1st – Jack Wilson, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd- Gareth Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd – Hannah Vance, Lisbellaw YFC
4th – Daniel Dunne, Kesh YFC
21-25
1st – William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd – Daniel Thornton, West Fermanagh YFC
3rd – Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
4th – Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC
25-30
1st – George Irvine, Kesh YFC
Sheep
12-14
1st – Angus Elliot, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd – Harry Reynolds, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd – Lisa Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
4th – Clarke Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
14-16
1st – Emma Sproule, Kesh YFC
2nd – Lucy Dunne, Kesh YFC
3rd – Chloe McKevlin, Kesh YFC
4th – James Johnston, Kesh YFC
16-18
1st – Jill Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
18-21
1st – Hannah Vance, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd – Gareth Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd – Jack Wilson, Lisbellaw YFC
4th – Daniel Dunne, Kesh YFC
21-25
1st – Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd – Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC
3rd – Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
4th – William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
25-30
1st – George Irvine, Kesh YFC