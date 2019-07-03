Tyrone and Fermanagh members enjoy their stock judging success

The Tyrone and Fermanagh heats of the annual YFCU beef and sheep stock judging competition recently took place at Enniskillen Mart

Congratulations to the following members who were placed and will proceed to the Northern Ireland finals.

Pictured at the recent Tyrone and Fermanagh heats of the YFCU beef and sheep stock judging competition

Tyrone

Beef

12-14

1st place – Ben Blackburn, Seskinore YFC

2nd place – Molly Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

3rd place – Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC

4th place – Ben Robson, Seskinore YFC

14-16

1st – Thomas Kerr, Trillick and District YFC

2nd – Kyle Young, Derg Valley YFC

3rd – Ryan Fair, Newtownstewart YFC

4th – Piaras McCarron, Trillick and District YFC

16-18

1st – Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

2nd – Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC

3rd – Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

4th – Jack Sterrit, Cappagh YFC

18-21

1st – Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

2nd – Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC

3rd – Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

4th – Peter Graham, Trillick and District YFC

21-25

1st – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

2nd – Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC

3rd – Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

4th – Ashley Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

25-30

1st – Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC

2nd – Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC

3rd – Alice Foster, Derg Valley YFC

4th – Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

Sheep

12-14

1st – Ben Blackburn, Seskinore YFC

2nd – Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC

3rd – Alister Crawford, Seskinore YFC

4th – Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

14-16

1st – Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

2nd – Ryan Fair, Newtownstewart YFC

3rd – Sarah McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC

4th – Kyle Young, Derg Valley YFC

16-18

1st – Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

2nd – Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC

3rd – Jack Sterritt, Cappagh YFC

4th – Joel Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

18-21

1st – Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

2nd – Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

3rd – Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC

4th – Jeannie McCaffrey, Cappagh YFC

21-25

1st – Louise Wyllee Davis, Cookstown YFC

2nd – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

3rd – Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC

4th – Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

25-30

1st – Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC

2nd – Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

Fermanagh

Beef

12-14

1st – Christopher Hunter, Kesh YFC

2nd – Harry Reynolds, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd – Lisa Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

4th – Clarke Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

14-16

1st – Chloe McKelvin, Kesh YFC

2nd – James Ritchie, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd – James Johnston, Kesh YFC

4th – Lucy Dunne, Kesh YFC

16-18

1st – Jill Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

18-21

1st – Jack Wilson, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd- Gareth Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd – Hannah Vance, Lisbellaw YFC

4th – Daniel Dunne, Kesh YFC

21-25

1st – William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd – Daniel Thornton, West Fermanagh YFC

3rd – Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

4th – Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC

25-30

1st – George Irvine, Kesh YFC

Sheep

12-14

1st – Angus Elliot, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd – Harry Reynolds, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd – Lisa Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

4th – Clarke Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

14-16

1st – Emma Sproule, Kesh YFC

2nd – Lucy Dunne, Kesh YFC

3rd – Chloe McKevlin, Kesh YFC

4th – James Johnston, Kesh YFC

16-18

1st – Jill Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

18-21

1st – Hannah Vance, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd – Gareth Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd – Jack Wilson, Lisbellaw YFC

4th – Daniel Dunne, Kesh YFC

21-25

1st – Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd – Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC

3rd – Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

4th – William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

25-30

1st – George Irvine, Kesh YFC