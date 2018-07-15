Tyrone cows on their way to final

The continued warm dry spell and a packed programme of events helped attract a large crowd of spectators and an excellent display of dairy livestock to the 178th Omagh Show last Saturday.

Selecting the Omagh qualifiers for the Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship was the Interbreed Dairy judge, Mr Stephen Dennison, from the Denmire Holstein Herd, Cumbria.

Kevin McCaffrey, John Thompson and Sons, with Malcolm McLean, Donaghmore, and the second Omagh qualifier, Relough Wyman Raven 2 EX93, from the McLean family's herd.

The Dennison family currently milk 400 Holstein cows, with the herd averaging 11,000kg at 4.1% butterfat and 3.2% protein.

As his first qualifier, Stephen selected the third calver, Lisnacloon Saloon Amy EX91, from the Lisnacloon Herd of William Hunter, Castlederg.

The Holstein Reserve Champion is no stranger to the Dairy Cow Championship, and Amy will be looking to improve on her 6th place finish at the final of last year’s competition.

This will be her third appearance at the final overall, having also qualified as a heifer in 2014. As a second calver, she reached 10,500kg by 305 days, at 4.05% butterfat and 3.22% protein. Calved since April she is currently yielding 49 kg/day.

The second Omagh qualifier, and Holstein Champion, was the third calver, Relough Wyman Raven 2 EX93, from the McLean family’s Relough Herd, based at Donaghmore. Making her first appearance in the show ring, this impressive cow is one to watch for the future.

Her production as a second calver topped 13,500kg at 3.76% butterfat and 3.44% protein.

Thompsons wish both qualifying cows every success at the Clogher Valley Show Final on Wednesday 25th July.

With some of the top dairy cows in Northern Ireland having already qualified, the 2018 final is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested in the Championship’s history.

Just three qualifying shows are now remaining before the final line-up is complete.