‘Udderly’ amazing arrivals on Downpatrick farm

A cow on a Downpatrick farm has upset the odds after she gave birth to not one, not two, not three but four calves - who are all very much alive and kicking!

This udderly amazing feat took place last week much to the delight of the local farmer, who is a client of Downe Veterinary Clinic.

Tha fantastic four

After some research the vets at Downe have discovered that the odds of this stunning quartet being born alive were in the region of one in 180 million!

The new mother is already proving a big social media hit with well wishers queuing up to register their amazement and of course wish this wonderful Co Down mother and her fantastic four new arrivals all the very best.

If you have any similar calving or lambing feats be sure to let us know by email farminglife@jpress.co.uk