UFU arable and horticulture update

Arable growers looked to the future and attended the UAS CAFRE and UFU agronomy and business conference.

Agronomy, soil health, and world market complexities captured the attention of delegates who had the opportunity to quiz and question conference speakers.

The UFU seeds and cereals policy committee will further explore arable policy opportunities and identify financial requirements needed longer term to secure a sustainable future for the sector.

NI Fruit Growers Association - Bramley apple conference

David Johnston, NI Fruit Growers Association chairman, and NIFGA Sub-Group members are progressing plans for a timely and informative Bramley apple conference on 28 January in the Armagh City Hotel starting at 2pm

Guest speakers will include Chloe Kyle from Yara UK Ltd and Dr Sean Mac Ant Saoir, who will summarise work which he carried out on apples and pears including disease control, orchard planting systems, growth regulation and fruit storage.

Kieran Lavelle, CAFRE, will present the results of an agricultural European Innovation Partnership Focus Group (EIP-AGRI) which looked at ‘protecting fruit production from frost damage’.

Fruit growers are very reliant upon seasonal workers. David Camp from the UK Association of Labour Providers will give a presentation on current labour supply challenges, the impact of Brexit, the Seasonal Workers’ Pilot Scheme, good practice in sourcing and using labour providers, tips to attract and retain workers, and secure returners.

Growers wishing to attend the NIFGA conference on 28 January at the Armagh City Hotel should contact the Secretary, Mr Dermot Morgan (07787 150512) and register by Tuesday 21 January 2020.

NRoSO - Operator Roadshows annual training events, collect your CPD points

The UFU and CAFRE in partnership, deliver National Register of Sprayer Operator workshops promoting best practices protocols when using plant protection products. All events listed below will run from 10.15am to 3.30pm

- Friday 31 January, Rice’s Hotel Poyntzpass- Tuesday 4 February, Whitehorse Hotel Campsie

- Wednesday 5 February, Rockmount Golf Club Carryduff

- Wednesday 12 February, Bushtown Hotel Coleraine

- Thursday 13 February, Frenchs Clough

- Thursday 27 February, Greenmount Campus Cafre

To book your place visit www.ufuni.org/events. If you are having difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222. Booking for the VI Roadshows is now open.

UFU vegetable committee

The UFU vegetable committee is currently reviewing retail pricing strategy and behaviour at Christmas. This is regarding vegetable promotions associated longer term and feared wider resulting impacts on growers, consumers and the environment.

Crop diversification - three crop rule

Weather continues to challenge arable and horticulture farmers cropping plans and growers ability to meet two and three crop rule requirements. The UFU are exploring if needed, can DAERA deliver a derogation similar to that secured and delivered by the EU in 2018. In the interim with no confirmation at present, the UFU remind growers of the need to meet the scheme rules and plan ahead mindful of reported pressure on seed availability.