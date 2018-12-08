UFU backs telephone service

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging farmers to make use of DAERA’s telephone system and register cattle purchased at a livestock market via phone.

UFU animal health and welfare chairman, Desmond Fulton says: “The enhancement to the cattle registration telephone system has been created to allow herd keepers to register cattle purchased at a livestock market, without the need to send a MC2B paper document thus making the registration of cattle more efficient.

“The telephone service is a good option and is quick and easy to use. It is a direct-line number and calls are taken by specifically trained DAERA staff.

“The information provided by farmers is recorded directly into APHIS in real time, which reduces the likelihood of late notification statuses or penalties,” says Mr Fulton.

To register cattle using the telephone service call 0300 200 7855. The service is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

All calls are recorded and securely stored should a farmer need to check the information at a later date.