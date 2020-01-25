UFU calls for food marketing body

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has called for the establishment of a new, overarching ‘food marketing body’ for Northern Ireland.

According to Union president Ivor Ferguson, provision for such a development was made by members of the Stormont Executive, prior to its collapse in early 2017.

He added: “We also believe that £25m can be made available to support the new body, once established. It will be in a position to work closely with existing organisations, such as the Livestock and Meat Commission, the Dairy Council and the Pork and Bacon Forum.

“In a post-Brexit world, there will be a greater need than ever to market locally produced food more effectively.”

Ferguson believes that better marketing is an essential part of an overall campaign that will be required to deliver better farmgate prices in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the UFU hierarchy may soon find themselves at odds with the new farm minister Edwin Poots MLA when it comes to deciding what form of support measures will be put in place for agriculture beyond 2020.

Ivor Ferguson again: “Our members are telling us that they do not want to see future support measures delivered in the form of coupled payments only.”

“There is a role for an area-based support mechanism within the mix of farm policies that will take us beyond Brexit.

“It’s all about getting the balance of support measures right. Resilience payments, which reflect the area of land within a farm business, should be part of this mix.

“However, it is crucially important that all future support monies must go to active farmers only.”

Ferguson’s comments follow in the wake of public pronouncements made by Edwin Poots, who believes that coupled payments should be at the very heart of the new farm support arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The Union president also believes that all sectors of agriculture need to take action to tackle climate change. He made this assertion following the publication of Land Use: Policies for a Net Zero UK by Committee on Climate Change (CCC). This document recognises that the agricultural sector has an important role to play and can be part of the solution. Ferguson commented: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a huge challenge for NI agriculture but we are up for it. It is positive to see that the CCC report has recognised that UK farming produces some of the most sustainable food in the world setting an example of high environmental, animal health and welfare standards. The report also highlights that imported food produced to lower standards and with a higher carbon footprint than products in the UK, is a serious threat to our environment. “In the UK 65 per cent of farmland is best suited to grazing animals and if we were to allow imports to flood our market, we would be sanctioning the destruction of tropical forests in other regions to create grassland for livestock. The extensive nature of grass-based farming in Northern Ireland means we are already largely green by nature. Grass fed production helps NI farmers to manage habitats and produce a quality product from land that is unable to produce other crops. Grassland, farmland hedges and trees are also crucial for carbon sequestration and the report has acknowledged this which is encouraging. “There have already been gains with the dairy sector in Northern Ireland reducing its carbon intensity by 34 per cent since 1990 and it is great to see that in the report productive and efficient agriculture is credited as part of the solution.” As the population grows, the UFU acknowledges there is a challenge in mastering the delicate balancing act between the rising demand for food, changing diets, land use and tackling climate change. “There has been a lot of focus on changing diets, but plant-based products do not always benefit the environment therefore it is vital that proper consideration is given to environmental pressures regarding food production. Northern Ireland farmers produce high quality beef, lamb and dairy which NI consumers can have confidence in as part of a healthy balanced diet,” Ferguson. According to the UFU, farmers are at the forefront of climate change and are already coping with a changing climate and extreme weather events such as floods, drought, severe snowfall and storms, and recognise action must be taken to address the shift in the earth’s climate system. The Union has been part of Northern Ireland’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Industry Partnership since its inception almost 10 years ago and has been working to deliver the targets set out in the strategy. “We continue to be an integral member of this industry partnership which was set up to reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from our sector. Farmers are committed to tackling greenhouse gas emissions through improving production efficiencies, renewable energy and encouraging carbon capture. Farmers are part of the solution,” said Ferguson. Producing more renewable energy has been identified as another way to tackle climate change, however, farmers in Northern Ireland are wary following the RHI fiasco.

“The incompetence of civil servants and government have left many legitimate users paying the price. The RHI scandal has been a major blow for the industry and set us back when it comes to renewables,” concluded the UFU president.