UFU clinic kicks off winter activities

The NE Armagh Group has been busy organising a range of activities for members and friends over the coming months.

UFU Technical Officer Cheryl Herdman will be running a clinic on Tuesday, 8th October.

This is suitable for group members with current farming issues or concerns that could benefit from one to one assistance from Cheryl. Please book a slot by phoning the group office.

On Monday 14th October, Tandragee beef farmer Alistair Graham will be speaking to members about some different approaches he uses on his farm for both finishing and marketing his cattle. Also at this event, Sam Chesney, who owns a beef enterprise in Kircubbin will give his view on the future of beef farming. This promises to be an informative evening and will be held at 8pm at Richmount community centre.

The Group’s annual day trip has been scheduled for Thursday, 7th November and will involve a morning tour of Fleming Engineering, one of the oldest agricultural machinery companies in the UK and Ireland. The afternoon will be made up of a visit to Greenville Energy and Jason Mitchell’s farm in Newtownstewart. This trip is sure to be of great interest to farmers from a range of different commodities. Please book your place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Organising has already begun for a County Charity Ball, scheduled to take place on Friday 28th February at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown. The event, supporting the Southern Area Hospice will be headlined by country favourite Ritchie Remo and supported by some other entertainers. This is a social occasion not to be missed! Tickets are available now and group/corporate rates are available.

If you have any queries or would like more information on the services or events organised by the UFU, please contact Avril, Lawson or Jacqui on 02838 333569.