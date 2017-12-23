UFU disappointed at court ruling

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said it is disappointed at a court ruling on Thursday which saw the owners of Renewable heat Incentive scheme (RHI) boilers lose a case challenging cuts to their payments.

The owners had taken the Department for the Economy to court over tariff changes introduced in April 2017.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it is disappointed with this week’s judgement when the vast majority of people using the scheme were doing so legitimately.

In a statement the UFU said these people installed boilers to reduce energy costs, and were encouraged to do so by the department responsible for the scheme.

The UFU added that it’s role would be to ensure a fair solution for its members who had invested in a scheme with a long term commitment that it would reduce energy costs.