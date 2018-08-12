UFU Donard Group BBQ raises £12,000

In June, the UFU Donard Group held a BBQ at John and Jonathan Carson’s farm, Downpatrick to fundraise for Air Ambulance NI. From the generosity of sponsors, ticket sales, auction and raffle proceeds of £12,000 was raised.

The Carson family along with the UFU Donard Group would like to thank the generosity of the sponsors. ABP, Devenish Nutrition, Finnebrogue Artisan, Docs Fish and Chips, Dale Farm, NFU Mutual Downpatrick, Glenmarshal Sires, Moyfab Engineering, East Down Farmers, Cookie Jar, New Holland, Rossglass Haylage, Danske, Alexander, Reid & Fraser, Lakeland Dairies, Roundwood Engineering, James Murland Solicitors, McGrady Accountants, McNabb Skip Hire, AB Interiors and Creagh Concrete all contributed. A sincere word of thanks also goes to those who sponsored a table on the night.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union would like to thank the hosts, John & Jonathan Carson and families, John & Philip, Group Managers and the staff of the Downpatrick office. Roberta Simmons (UFU Membership Development Officer), Debbie Wilson, Kenny Martin, Alan Cleland, John Fleming, Allen Chambers and Graham Furey for their help, support and organisational skills in arranging the BBQ and making it a huge success. An extended thank you to Morgan Morrison from Docs Fish & Chips and staff who worked tirelessly to cater for all guests on the night, providing first class food under considerable pressure.

Pictured left to right: Ivor Ferguson (UFU President), Johnathan Carson and Family (Hosts) and Colleen Milligan (Air Ambulance NI Area Fundraising Manager).