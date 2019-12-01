UFU encourages members to avail of WIB opportunities

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging members to avail of the numerous career building opportunities offered by Women in Business (WIB).

The UFU’s new partnership with the business network, enables female members to develop skills to start and grow their own business or develop their careers progressing into leadership roles.

The comments were made ahead of WIB’s Spotlight on Success conference, taking place on Thursday 5th December at Crowne Plazza, Belfast.

UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said: “In Northern Ireland we have a unique farm family structure which has women at its core. Our wives, mothers, sisters and daughters, play a key role on the farm business which often goes unnoticed, and their passion, commitment and hard work has been vital to the success of our agriculture industry. We have joined forces with WIB to ensure that our female members have the opportunity to develop their skills, build confidence and progress into leadership roles.

“Women have worked consistently in the background for far too long. We encourage them to come to the forefront and take advantage of WIB’s fantastic career building opportunities. Not only will this benefit them as individuals, but their professional growth will have a knock-on effect on our farming industry and ultimately on our economy. The partnership with WIB was launched at our very successful Women in Agriculture conference which recognised and celebrated the contributions women make to the agriculture industry. Now, the next goal is to achieve better diversity on our committees. We will continue to urge all our female members to get more involved in the UFU.”

Anyone interested in attending WIB’s Spotlight on Success conference, should contact WIB to register. Phone 08456076041 or book online via the WIB website.