UFU engage in encouraging meeting with Minister

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has held its first official meeting with Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA, to discuss several major immediate and strategic issues for the farming sector.

Speaking after this meeting UFU president Ivor Ferguson, said: “The UFU engaged in a very constructive and encouraging meeting this morning with Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

“We raised a number of issues that need to be addressed with urgency after three years of a political vacuum locally. Decisions regarding key animal health issues such as the control of bovine TB, planning and ammonia, and of course Brexit and future support payments for farmers.

“We also raised several more immediate issues on which decisions could be taken now that our NI Executive has been restored and Ministers have been appointed.

“These included progress on both the Environmental Farming Scheme and Farm Business Improvement Scheme, and other initiatives on food marketing, livestock genetic improvement, soil testing and BVD eradication.

“Another matter which was high on our agenda and was brought to Mr Poots attention, was the farmers who were affected by the 2017 flooding in the Glenelly Valley, Co. Tyrone and have still not been compensated for their loses.

“Mr Poots took all our concerns on board.

“We look forward to engaging with him in the future to find solutions to these issues that will protect and enhance the future viability of our family farms and agri businesses.”