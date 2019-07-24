UFU is supporting #Farm24

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is backing the Farmers Guardian 24 Hours in Farming, taking place on 8th-9th August.

Five UFU members, including UFU president Ivor Ferguson, are taking part in the online event and will use the power of social media to show the general public a day in the life of a farmer in Northern Ireland.

UFU beef and lamb chairman Sam Chesney

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said: “24 Hours in Farming is a great opportunity for farmers to showcase agriculture for what it truly is. The farming community is at the heart of the rural economy in Northern Ireland and a lot of the work that our farmers do, from producing high-quality food, creating employment to looking after the environment, goes unnoticed. 24 Hours in Farming is giving farmers the chance to tell their story, something which we often shy away from, and will show consumers how the work that farmers do impacts their day-to-day life; this is why I am taking part.”

24 Hours in Farming is in its fifth year and Mr Ferguson asks farmers to support the event which will help champion Northern Ireland’s world-class farming industry and challenge misrepresentations.

“We continue to come up against misleading claims or just plain wrong information about our farming industry and the food we produce. 24 Hours in Farming puts farming in the spotlight and for all the right reasons. I would encourage farmers across Northern Ireland to get involved in this event to help promote the very best of our farming industry,” said the UFU president.