UFU Latest MPI

UFU MPI: 28.28ppl (up from 27.95ppl) – After four successive falls the GDT index in New Zealand increased 2.7% on 16th July, an average of US$3,412/tonne. WMP rose by 3.6% to $3,074/tonne and cheddar was up 3.3% at $3,869/tonne. A total

25,000t of product was sold, 1.2% more than at the last event. The Dutch Dairy Board/ZuivelNL saw butter slip by €20 to €3,580/tonne. Whilst WMP was unchanged at €2,740/tonne, SMP (food grade) increased by €30 to €2,070/tonne, its second successive weekly increase.