UFU launches its election manifesto

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is calling on politicians to “back farming” as it launches its 2019 general election manifesto.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “The success of UK farming matters to the UK electorate – especially at this time of unprecedented change.

“The UK’s decision to leave the European Union may dominate the political agenda but now is also the time for long-term planning.

“There are new opportunities with a growing UK population, and opportunities too with a new relationship with the European Union.

“Plans are needed to counter the threat of climate change and global concern over food and energy security.”

The agri-food industry is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, valued at £122 billion annually and employing four million people.

In Northern Ireland, agriculture and agri-food employ over 100,000 people and is worth almost £5 billion to the local economy.

Mr Ferguson continued: “We want the next government to have confidence in UK farming and that enables us to deliver for our country, our countryside and the vast majority of people who want to buy UK food.

“The UFU has a vision of a productive, profitable and progressive farming sector which can deliver for the environment, for the consumer, and for the economy.” The manifesto covers five key policy challenges: Navigating Brexit for UK farming; developing a framework for a more competitive and sustainable farming sector; building a thriving countryside and rural communities; securing a long-term Government food strategy and placing science at the heart of policymaking. According to the Union, these are matters which UK food and farming - working alongside Government- must address over the term of the next Parliament.

In terms of action to be taken, the Union expects the next UK government to commit to protect of standards of production in the context of future trade policy; deliver a long-term investment programme to support UK farming while also guaranteeing access to a skilled and competent workforce.

Where Brexit is concerned, the UFU assumes that Northern Ireland’s businesses will engage with the rest of the EU on a ‘level playing field’ basis. This will be in fulfilment of the UK and EU joint commitment in December 2017 to the Good Friday Agreement and all-island economy.

It must also be ensured that Northern Ireland businesses can continue to participate fully in the UK internal market and that trade will be protected in both directions. According to the UFU hierarchy, the UK and EU have an ongoing joint responsibility in delivering continued fair participation for Northern Ireland in both markets.

Given the complexities involved in securing such a relationship, the UK government must ensure sufficient time is provided for the negotiations to ensure a smooth transition to this new partnership.

In addition, the new government in London must seize opportunities in global trade but must also ensure that the UK’s internal market is not damaged by a more relaxed import tariff schedule. The UFU also expects Westminster to match fund investment from industry to open and leverage new markets around the world, while developing markets at home.

Ivor Ferguson again: “As well as growing and producing the high quality, healthy food that we all eat and enjoy, UK farmers and growers are custodians of our iconic countryside and leaders in promoting animal welfare standards. We underpin the food and drink industry, the largest UK manufacturing sector, and support rural and urban communities up and down the country.” He confirmed that Brexit is just one of the challenges facing farmers and concluded: “There are a number of issues that farmers want to see addressed. A fairer supply chain, the UK food strategy, future funding and format of support for agriculture, the eradication of Bovine TB, broadband, and rural crime are also covered in the manifesto. These issues must also be addressed in the next parliament.”

UFU chief executive Wesley Aston told Farming Life that the manifesto had been sent to all political parties in Northern Ireland, adding:

“We have offered to meet with them to discuss the manifesto in more detail. We have also sent the manifesto to all political parties in GB.”