UFU launches training division

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has officially launched an in-house training division with courses designed specifically to help members in the day-to-day running of their farms.

Outgoing UFU President Barclay Bell says it was really an exciting time for the organisation.

He added: “We are always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our members and make sure they get value for money when it comes to their membership.

“The UFU training team will deliver a range of courses that will assist our 11,500 members in various aspects of their farm businesses. As farmers know, the agri-industry is ever changing. It is vital that they and their families have access to support and training to help them adapt their businesses.”

UFU members will save 20% by doing this course through the UFU training division.

The UFU Training Division will offer four courses initially: PA1 Safe use of pesticides, PA2 Boom Sprayer, PA6 Hand held Applicator, and Rodent Control.

Mr Bell continues: “Whilst we have chosen to launch with these courses, we are in the fortunate position that any course under Lantra can be offered at short notice. I would encourage members who have a particular need of a training course to get in touch.”

The courses will be delivered initially in six locations. These are Armagh, Dungannon, Limavady, Ballymoney, Banbridge and Enniskillen.

The training will be co-ordinated by Countryside Services Limited (CSL) with all training being provided by Lantra approved instructors. Members will be able to book and pay for training through the UFU website or through their Group office.

To book a course log onto www.ufuni.org and click on the training tab.