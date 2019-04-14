UFU nominates charity for 2019

After its record-breaking contribution to the air ambulance appeal in 2018 the Ulster Farmers’ Union is sticking with the medical theme for this year’s charity.

It has nominated the Queen’s University of Belfast, Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB) as the president’s charity.

Ivor Ferguson said the choice reflected the fact that he, like many families across Northern Ireland, had lost someone to this disease.

Chris Scott, director of CCRCB at Queen’s University Belfast said he was delighted with the UFU’s decision to support the Centre’s work.

“Our research is wholly focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients in Northern Ireland and beyond. At the CCRCB, we work to understand the biology of cancer, improve treatments and train the next generation of clinicians and scientists. Despite the success of many new treatments, cancer incidence rates are increasing. The war is far from won and support from the UFU will help support the battle,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said that each year with the nominated charity UFU members confirmed their generosity, regardless of the financial fortunes of agriculture. “It was important for me that we picked a charity close to home. The money raised and donated to CCRCB at Queen’s University Belfast will go towards research here in Northern Ireland. Cancer is an awful disease that I’m sure has touched every UFU member’s family. We are proud to be raising funds to help CCRCB’s battle against cancer,” he said.

The UFU annual dinner last week was the first fundraising event of the year and members raised over £3,000 on the night. There will be further opportunities throughout the year and the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology at Queen’s University Belfast is keen for UFU members to learn more about their work.

Head of Health Fundraising at Queen’s University Belfast, Teresa Sloan said: “I am delighted with the generosity of the UFU’s members. The money raised will make a significant contribution to funding local research, clinical trials, staff and equipment at Queen’s University Belfast CCRCB. This research is used to help improve outcomes and quality of life for patients in Northern Ireland.”

If UFU members want further information, a talk at a group meeting or have plans for a fundraising event contact Heather Stewart heather@ufuhq.com.