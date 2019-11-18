UFU set to host Water Catchment Partnership

The Water Catchment Partnership held its autumn meeting in the Ulster Farmers’ Union headquarters.

The Partnership is built on trust, co-operation, knowledge and promotion of best practice protocols has proven that collectively, we all have a responsibility to address and find solutions to keep our waters clean.

The Water Catchment Partnership received an update on MCPA trends and detections, and the direction of travel and results where the weed wiping projects have been positively adopted.

Plans are progressing, exploring new and innovative ways to engage and collectively raise the profile of the work of the Water Catchment Partnership going forward.

The Partnership were introduced to Bruce Steele, the new UFU representative on the voluntary initiative. It was noted that this was a timely and opportune time to plan for the future and the VI strategy group are meeting at the end of November to agree their direction of travel and role in the future.