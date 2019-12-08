UFU South West Down group breakfast event

Ulster Farmers’ Union South West Down group, held a charity Christmas breakfast in the Belmont Hotel for their December group meeting with special guest, Dr Rory Best OBE.

Members enjoyed breakfast after Dr Rory Best OBE, discussed his rugby career and plans to help out more on the family farm. Following this group chairman John McCallister, opened the floor to the audience giving them an opportunity to ask questions.

(l-r): Senior group manager, Sarah Macauley and Dr Rory Best OBE.

The UFU group raised a fantastic £590 for the president’s chosen charity, Queens University of Belfast, Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB). The group would like to thank all who came and gave so generously.

UFU membership development officer, Roberta Simmons and Dr Rory Best OBE.