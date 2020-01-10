UFU still to consider details of draft deal, but NIFDA gives it a welcome

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said that whilst it supports the restoration of the NI Executive, it has yet to fully consider the details of the draft deal published by the British and Irish Governments last night.

In a statement released this afternoon the Union said it has always been supportive of the operation of NI’s Assembly and Executive as the best way to address local needs. However, the absence of local Government and ministers over the past three years has meant that many much-needed strategic decisions for the industry around investment, growth and key animal health issues such as the control of bovine TB have not been taken.

A spokesperson said this situation has now been further compounded by the operational issues which the fall-out of Brexit could create for existing trading patterns with our present markets in GB, ROI and the EU.

Speaking after a meeting at Stormont on Thursday of civic representatives with the main local political parties, UFU president Ivor Ferguson, said: “Following three years of a political vacuum, and now facing our biggest ever threat in the form of Brexit, farmers and the agri-food sector urgently need an Executive up and running in Northern Ireland.

“Over the past week, all of our political parties have worked with local business organisations including the Ulster Farmers’ Union, on the UK’s EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill to highlight the importance of securing guarantees to safeguard NI’s place in the internal UK market following Brexit and we would thank them for all of their efforts in doing this. This has clearly demonstrated that we can work together when we have to and while we know that there is still some heavy lifting to be done in terms of restoring our Assembly and Executive, we are here to support the parties and encourage them in their efforts to re-establish these institutions as a matter of urgency.

“The local farming industry is already beginning to experience the roll out of Brexit with new domestic legislation required to provide the legal basis to continue to make the almost £300m of direct payments to the farmers in NI this year and is yet another crucial reason why we need the leadership and input from a NI Executive to help us through this challenging process.

“We have yet to fully consider the details of the draft deal that has been proposed but we want to work with a new NI Executive to make decisions locally that will protect our region and grow our economy for the benefit of everyone who lives here. It is imperative that we use this opportunity to show support to our political leaders in securing the restoration of our local Assembly and Executive.”

Meanwhile, responding to the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ draft agreement, Michael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) said: “We welcome the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ draft agreement. Three years without functioning institutions at Stormont has meant a lack of strategic decision making, to the detriment of the agri-food sector. We have had to face the challenges of Brexit without a Northern Ireland Executive in place and Ministers able to fight our corner.

“As we navigate the next stage of the Brexit process, it is welcome that within this draft agreement, the Government has again committed to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market, and a new Executive will be crucial in working to ensure that this commitment to uninterrupted NI-GB and GB-NI trade is upheld.

“Work needs to be done urgently to help and grow local business at a time of many challenges. We need a food marketing body, as has already been established for Scotland and Wales and is in the pipeline for England. The Northern Ireland International Trade plan as proposed within the draft agreement will support such a body and help the agri-food industry to drive export sales and growth for Northern Ireland.

“This draft deal provides a solid basis from which we can move forward. I would urge all of the local parties to agree and appoint Ministers who can make the key decisions and stand up for agri-food and for the Northern Ireland economy as a whole,” he added.