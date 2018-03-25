UFU to celebrate centenary with weekend at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum

The Ulster Farmers’ Union will celebrate their Centenary with a special weekend at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum, Cultra on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th May.

UFU President Barclay Bell said: “This is a special year for the Union as we take time to acknowledge 100 years of helping farmers across Northern Ireland and promoting our industry through lobbying. The Ulster Folk and Transport Museum is the perfect location to celebrate with their wonderfully maintained rural area with conserved yards and farmhouses showing how farmers lived and worked in the past.

“This weekend is an opportunity for members to come along with their families and enjoy a day out. As the Museum will still be open to the public, it will also increase awareness of the work of the Union to a wider audience.

“In addition to the normal displays and exhibitions the Museum run, there will be special activities to entertain and, perhaps for younger visitors, educate them on farming techniques used in the past.”

Activities planned over the weekend include a sheepdog trial, ploughing demonstration with horses, farming themed craft activities for children, and a family trail around the Museum. There will also be tug of war friendly matches between Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster teams and traditional games for all the family to have a go at.

The event will be sponsored by Barclays Bank. Caroline Doyle, Barclays Agricultural Manager said: “Barclays is proud to sponsor Ulster Farmers’ Union in their centenary celebration weekend at the museum, and to support farmers across Northern Ireland. We’re looking forward to welcoming all visitors on this special occasion and to back the growth of farming across the country.”

As part of the Centenary fundraising effort for Air Ambulance NI, it is hoped the reserve helicopter will be on site. Members are also encouraged to ‘Bake-off for Take-off’ and bring homemade breads, cakes and sweet items that will be sold in aid of the charity. There will also be horse and cart rides available to take visitors around the Museum for a small donation.

Members are reminded to bring their membership cards with them to avail of the 2-for-1 entry offer. Refreshments will be provided for UFU members in the marquee where there will also be entertainment. No booking is required.

For more information on activities taking place during the Centenary year, visit the website www.centenary.ufuni.org follow @UFUHQ on Twitter and like Ulster Farmers’ Union on Facebook.