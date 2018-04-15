UFU to celebrate centenary year

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging the farming community to join them at this year’s Balmoral show as the UFU celebrates its centenary.

“Lots has changed in farming since 1918 but the key to the success of the UFU then and now is the support of our members and their families. We want to use our presence at Balmoral this year to honour the contribution of our members to the success of the UFU over that 100 years,” said UFU president Barclay Bell. “Our stand has been designed to highlight all that is good about agriculture and the work of local farmers over the past 100 years. We will be highlighting the many achievements of the UFU and how it and farming has changed over the years.”

The food it offers to members will yet again focus on local produce. The Union has appointed Old Barn to cater on the stand over the four day period. The menu has been designed to champion each sector of farming, and will be tailored to the time of day. In return the UFU is urging those enjoying the hospitality to make a small donation to its Centenary Charity.

For more information visit www.ufuni.org or contact HQ or your local group office.