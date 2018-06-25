UFU to get in a spin for NI Air Ambulance

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the Armagh Down group are taking part in a number of events over the coming months to raise funds for the NI Air Ambulance.

The five peak challenge was the first of these events and took place in early June.

A group of people climbed five peaks in each of the NI counties in one day. Congratulations to all who took part.

Staff in the Markethill office want to continue this effort and as such have challenged themselves to a Cyclothon on June 28th from 9am-5pm.

Their aim is to pedal for the entire working day. It is a fun, and exciting event for all the family to enjoy.

They are also having a coffee morning on the day from 10am-12pm and kids’ entertainment from 2pm-4pm.

So, save the date in your diary and call into the office on the 28th, for a spin on the stationery bike or for coffee and a chat. Raffles and spot prizes to be won on the day.

This is a vital service and costs over £2 million a year to run.

One call-out to an emergency costs on average £5,500. To help the staff in Markethill raise as much money as possible for this worthy and lifesaving cause you can visit: www.gofundme.com/markethill-nfu-mutual-cyclothon