UFU welcomes free ATM plans

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the introduction of plans that allow communities with limited access to cash to request a free to use ATM is welcome news and will greatly benefit rural areas.

UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said: “Rural communities have borne the brunt of bank and post office closures in recent years.

“This has been especially difficult as the use of cash amongst farmers and rural dwellers continues to be widespread.”

Under the Community Access to Cash Delivery Fund those who reside and work in deprived areas such as rural areas will be able to request the installation of an ATM.

Mr Chestnutt said: “This is an important announcement and the UFU very much welcome any plans that help to support the future of Northern Ireland’s rural communities.

“When an ATM is removed from the heart of any rural community, in the past it has proved very difficult to have one reinstalled.

“I would encourage any rural community experiencing issues with access to cash to apply to the fund,” said Mr Chestnutt.

Those interested should email info@link.co.uk to suggest site(s) that could potentially support a new ATM.