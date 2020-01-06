UFU winter roadshow dates announced for new year

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has announced the dates for its annual January meetings.

“We had a lot of positive feedback about the format of last year’s meetings and we are planning something similar for 2020. Our aim is to keep the meetings as open as possible, ensuring members get to ask questions, generating lots of discussion,” said UFU president, Ivor Ferguson.

The meetings will begin on Monday 13th January in Enniskillen.

Mr Ferguson said: “We expect Brexit will be a key topic for discussion. There is still quite a lot of uncertainty and we anticipate many farmers will have questions. The roadshows are an opportunity to hear members’ views, and for them to put questions directly to myself and the rest of the leadership team.”

The dates and venues for the 2019 UFU Winter Road Shows are as follows:

- County Fermanagh – Monday 13th January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm

- County Armagh – Wednesday 15th January, Armagh City Hotel, 8pm

- County Tyrone – Monday 20th January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm

- County Antrim – Wednesday 22nd January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm

- County Londonderry/Derry – Monday 27th January, Roe Park Hotel, Limavady, 8pm

- County Down – Wednesday 29th January, Millbrook Lodge, 8pm