UGS hosting seminar for dairy farmers

The Ulster Grassland Society will kick off their winter programme with a Dairy Seminar at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus on 19th September 2018 commencing at 10.30am - Registration from 10.00am.

The seminar will feature three local dairy farmers who will outline their own farming business and the challenges of growing grass this summer. The three featured farmers are Chris Catherwood from Newtownards, Reggie Lilburn from Dromore and Gregg Somerville from Dromara with all three having previously featured as winners in the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year competition.

Omagh farmer Andrew Wright will then provide a young persons perspective in a presentation on how he has tackled soil compaction on his farm following which Dr Mike Johnston from Dairy UK who will discuss milk markets and his presentation is sure to encourage debate amongst those attending.

Following lunch there will be a short tour of the College dairy unit looking at specific management issues in the dairy herd with proceedings scheduled to finish at 3.00pm.

The cost for the day is £10 and bookings should be made to UGS Secretary George Reid on 07920 037910 or via email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk

UGS President John Milligan and his Executive Committee look forward to a good attendance at this important seminar for dairy farmers.