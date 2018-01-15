UGS to look at ‘Making farm labour work’

‘Making farm labour work’ is the theme for the morning session of the Ulster Grassland Society’s Annual Conference on Tuesday, 23rd January at the Chimney Corner Hotel, Mallusk.

Farm employment specialist Joe Rowe from Farm Solutions Ltd, which provides full time staff across Ireland and the UK, brings his wealth of experience and practical know-how on how to get the best from farm staff.

Trevor Alcorn, a CAFRE Dairy Development Adviser, has travelled widely for his Nuffield Farming Scholarship on ‘Does the family farm have a future?’

He will discuss some of his findings and look at the important role farm labour plays in differing countries. The afternoon session of the conference will focus on silage and beef production with Dr Dave Davies from Silage Solutions Ltd bringing 25 years of research experience to his talk on developments in silage production.

The fourth speaker is local farmer and vet Paul Turley who has established a calf to beef system involving maximum performance from grass and forage whilst optimising returns from the marketplace.

Winners of the 2017 Grassland Farmer of the Year and various category winners will also be announced.

Sam Watson, UGS President said: “We are indebted to Danske Bank for the continued significant financial support for the society’s competition. The willingness of Danske to work along with the UGS to promote and recognise the good farming practices of farmers across the province to grow and utilize grass effectively is important.”

Booking for the conference is essential and should be made through the Hon. Secretary at 07920 037 910 or email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk.

Non-members are welcome but must pre-book before 17th January at the latest.