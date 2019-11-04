UGS Winter meeting at Blakiston Houston Estates

The Ulster Grassland Society has announced plans for its Winter Meeting which will be held at Blakiston Houston Estates, Dundonald on Tuesday 12th November 2019 commencing at 11am

The visit will be based at Reynolds Farm on the Ballymiscaw Road, Dundonald and will give visitors a chance to see the 300 cow Holstein dairy herd and followers.

At present the herd is achieving almost 9,000 litres milk on a TMR with a commendable Milk From Forage figure of 3,315 litres per cow with the herd milked through a 24/48 Dairymaster milking parlour.

The event is open to UGS members and friends and will commence with registration at 11am with the farm walk proper getting underway at 11.30am. The visit will conclude with lunch at approximately 1.30pm.

Visitors are encouraged to wear warm clothing not normally worn/used on farm along with clean footwear to assist with biosecurity. Prior booking is essential and should be made to UGS Secretary George Reid by email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk or 07920 037910.