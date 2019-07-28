Ulster Ayrshire road trip for judges

Monday, July 29, sees the beginning of the Ulster Ayrshire Cattle Club’s annual herd competition.

For three days club Chairman Stewart Baxter will travel the length and breadth of the province to allow judges Richard Baynes and Shaun Dixon of the Marleycote and Shaunlea herds from England to decide who will win the accolade of best Ayrshire herd in Ulster.

There will be awards for categories including best large and small herd, best cow, best heifer, veteran cow, progeny group, cow family and production inspection.

The culmination of three days of difficult judging is the open night at the farm of the King family, Kirkinriola Ayrshire’s.

Here there will be stock judging with classes for members, under 18’s as well as an open class with the prizes being kindly sponsored by AI services NI. Those attending will also get the chance to view the previously award winning herd in the flesh.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank their sponsors Danske Bank and AI Services NI Ltd for their generous support of this event.

Stock judging and herd viewing from 7.30pm on July 31 at Kirkinriola House, 270 Cushendall Road, Ballymena, BT43 6TF.