Ulster Federation members in the prizes at annual awards night

editorial image

The annual presentation awards night for the Ulster Federation took place recently at the Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry.

Included in this week’s issue are a few pictures from the presentation.

I would like to personally congratulate all the winners on their success.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS will be holding their annual Breeder/Buyer sale on Thursday, March 22, in Banbridge Royal British Legion. Race to be flown from the Talbenny Y/B National. Penning from 7pm. Sale will start at 8.15pm. All pigeons on offer will be top breeding. Everyone is welcome to come along to the sale.

CHARITY SALE

Banbridge Breeder/Buyer charity sale on Thursday, March 29, in Banbridge Royal British Legion on behalf of St John of God Hospice – Newry. Money raised will be split 50% Prizemoney – 50% Newry Hospice. Penning from 6.30pm – 7.30pm. Sale starts at 8pm. Race to be flown from Sennon Cove Young Bird National.

Prizes will be divided as follows: 50%; 30%; 20%. Divided equally between Breeder and Buyer. If only two birds clocked – 60% and 40%. If only one bird clocked – 100%.

Everyone welcome to enter one or more young birds. All young birds must be in pen on night of sale.

For further information contact E. McAlinden on 07771 813 198.