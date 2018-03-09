Ulster Federation members in the silverware at annual awards

The annual presentation night for the Ulster Federation took place at the weekend, in the Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry.

It was also the presentation of the most sought after award within the IHU - the Millar Gold Cup. Unfortunately this year’s winners - Carter Bros – Drogheda Invitation – were unable to attend due to the bad weather.

The Old Bird Fancier Of The Year was T & K Mawhinney - Lagan Valley. The Young Bird Fanciers Of The Year were Kennedy & Lyons – Lagan Valley.

This was the final awards night for the retired secretary and treasurer, Mr Jimmy O’Hara and Mr Paddy O’Neill, who between them have served the Ulster Federation for the past 45 years, working tirelessly for the organisation.

I have been P.O. for the Ulster Fed for a few seasons now and I have to say Jimmy was on the ball at every Derby or Classic event with results. A pleasure to work with. I would like to personally wish Jimmy and Paddy best wishes on their retirement from the Ulster Fed and I would also like to wish the new officials in charge all the very best for the coming season ahead.

Included in this week’s issue are a few pictures from the presentation.

A full list of all the 2017 award winners is as follows.

TROPHY WINNERS 2017

Old Bird Fancier Of The Year - T & K Mawhinney – L/Valley

Y/B Bird Fancier Of The Year - Kennedy & Lyons – L/Valley

Penzance C.Ship - M & M McGuigan

Penzance Two Bird Average - T & K Mawhinney

Skibbereen Y/B Derby - Fegan & McAdorey

Skibbereen Y/B Derby R/U - Mc Gann Bros

Talbenny Y/B Derby - J & L Smyth

Talbenny Y/B Derby R/U - J & L Smyth

Skibbereen O/B C/Ship - Johnston Bros

Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship - Kennedy & Lyons

Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship R/U - Kennedy & Lyons

Talbenny Old Bird - J & J McAlorum

Talbenny Old Bird - T & K Mawhinney

Bude Old Bird - J & J Mcalorum

Penzance Old Bird - M & M McGuigan

I.H.U. Merit Award - Spence Bros

I.H.U. Merit Award - R Ward & Brothers

Old Bird Fed Winners - 2017

Kildare - A & A Ferran

Kildare - T & K Mawhinney

Thurles - J Ward & Son

Fermoy - T & L Cooke

Skibbereen - Johnston Bros

Talbenny - J & J McAlorum

Talbenny - T & K Mawhinney

Bude - J & J McAlorum

Fermoy - Fegan & McAdorey

Penzance - M & M Mc Guigan

Young Bird Fed Winners - 2017

Navan - P & K McCarthy

Navan - Kennedy & Lyons

Kildare - Kennedy & Lyons

Thurles - Smyth & Bittles

Thurles - J Kennedy & Son

Fermoy- Kennedy & Lyons

Fermoy - S P Haughey

Talbenny - J & L Smyth

Kildare - J & J McAlorum

Fermoy - Kennedy & Lyons

Skibbereen - Fegan & McAdorey