Ulster Federation members in the silverware at annual awards

The annual presentation night for the Ulster Federation took place at the weekend, in the Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry.
It was also the presentation of the most sought after award within the IHU - the Millar Gold Cup. Unfortunately this year’s winners - Carter Bros – Drogheda Invitation – were unable to attend due to the bad weather.
The Old Bird Fancier Of The Year was T & K Mawhinney - Lagan Valley. The Young Bird Fanciers Of The Year were Kennedy & Lyons – Lagan Valley.
This was the final awards night for the retired secretary and treasurer, Mr Jimmy O’Hara and Mr Paddy O’Neill, who between them have served the Ulster Federation for the past 45 years, working tirelessly for the organisation.
I have been P.O. for the Ulster Fed for a few seasons now and I have to say Jimmy was on the ball at every Derby or Classic event with results. A pleasure to work with. I would like to personally wish Jimmy and Paddy best wishes on their retirement from the Ulster Fed and I would also like to wish the new officials in charge all the very best for the coming season ahead.
Included in this week’s issue are a few pictures from the presentation.
A full list of all the 2017 award winners is as follows.
TROPHY WINNERS 2017
Old Bird Fancier Of The Year - T & K Mawhinney – L/Valley
Y/B Bird Fancier Of The Year - Kennedy & Lyons – L/Valley
Penzance C.Ship - M & M McGuigan
Penzance Two Bird Average - T & K Mawhinney
Skibbereen Y/B Derby - Fegan & McAdorey
Skibbereen Y/B Derby R/U - Mc Gann Bros
Talbenny Y/B Derby - J & L Smyth
Talbenny Y/B Derby R/U - J & L Smyth
Skibbereen O/B C/Ship - Johnston Bros
Skibbereen O/B C/Ship - Johnston Bros
Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship - Kennedy & Lyons
Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship R/U - Kennedy & Lyons
Talbenny Old Bird - J & J McAlorum
Talbenny Old Bird - T & K Mawhinney
Bude Old Bird - J & J Mcalorum
Penzance Old Bird - M & M McGuigan
I.H.U. Merit Award - Spence Bros
I.H.U. Merit Award - R Ward & Brothers
Old Bird Fed Winners - 2017
Kildare - A & A Ferran
Kildare - T & K Mawhinney
Thurles - J Ward & Son
Fermoy - T & L Cooke
Skibbereen - Johnston Bros
Talbenny - J & J McAlorum
Talbenny - T & K Mawhinney
Bude - J & J McAlorum
Fermoy - Fegan & McAdorey
Penzance - M & M Mc Guigan
Young Bird Fed Winners - 2017
Navan - P & K McCarthy
Navan - Kennedy & Lyons
Kildare - Kennedy & Lyons
Thurles - Smyth & Bittles
Thurles - J Kennedy & Son
Fermoy- Kennedy & Lyons
Fermoy - S P Haughey
Talbenny - J & L Smyth
Kildare - J & J McAlorum
Fermoy - Kennedy & Lyons
Skibbereen - Fegan & McAdorey