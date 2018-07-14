Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport 2018

The Ulster Festival of Steam & Transport are celebrating their 51st anniversary in 2018.

Conditions at Ballee are excellent and this year’s exciting event has something for all the family.

A very rare and possibly unique portable thresher made by James Crichton of Lonmay, Scotland. This thresher, unusually, has its own internal combustion engine driving the drums etc.

In addition to a range of Steam Engines which will demonstrate their abilities, there will be a large range of vintage and classic tractors exhibited and - returning by popular - are the Dancing Tractors. This year there is a new twist, but you have to come along to see the surprise.

Hugo Duncan will broadcast his Radio Ulster Show live from the Rally Field from 1pm-3pm on the Opening Day, Friday, July 20.

Zetor Tractors are this year’s theme and as well as an exhibition of Zetors organisers have an article about the first Zetors in Northern Ireland in the free souvenir programme.

This year organisers have built upon the successful Competitive and Classic Tractor Pulling with competitors from Scotland and the Republic of Ireland coming to Ballee. This was extremely popular last year despite poor conditions and a lot of work, and fantastic weather, means that the Tractor Pulling Arena is in first class condition.

New for 2018 is Lawn Mower Racing. The modified ride on mowers have their governors and cutting blades removed and are really worth while seeing. Work has been going on to prepare a race course specially for these machines.

There will be a great entry of Vintage and Classic Cars booked in for 2018 and it is always interesting to see these fine motors being exhibited. There will also be a great display of vintage and classic commercials and motorcycles.

Organisers expect a good turn out of stationary engines making their interesting putts and bangs, very early examples of internal combustion engines.

There will of course be children’s activities, a craft stall, trade stands, animal farm and food and ice cream vendors on site along with entertainment and lots to see and do.

Adults £10. Concessions £7. Children go free.

