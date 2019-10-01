Ulster Wool doors are always open

Farmers are able to make use of the ‘open all year’ status at Ulster Wool.

The Muckamore site takes in all types of wool all year round providing a high level of service to producers.

The depot opening hours are Monday – Thursday 8am- 4.30pm, Fridays 8am-3.30pm.

Please contact the depot to make arrangements for delivery or collection of your wool on 028 94 462 131.

With winter preparations on farm well underway, lamb’s wool is coming in thick and fast. Ulster Wool are also preparing for farmers starting to think about any winter shearing – if farmers have any questions or queries regarding this, please do not hesitate in contacting the depot direct on the telephone number above.