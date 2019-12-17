Ulster Wool election result

The result of the recent County Member Election in County Antrim and County Londonderry sees Fionan Butler elected for County Antrim and Alwyn McFarlane elected for County Londonderry for a three year term beginning on 1st January 2020.

Fionan works for a sheep farmer near Dunloy as well as being a shearing contractor in his local area. Fionan has already been involved on the regional committee for the past two years as a co-opted member and is pleased to be able to be on board as the County Antrim representative.

Alwyn farms in Dungiven with his wife Joanne, son John and daughter Charlotte, where Alwyn has lived all his life on the family farm.

They run 1,000 Mule ewes and 500 Scottish Blackface, keeping their own replacements, with the remainder sold as breeding stock or as finished lambs.

Alwyn is also heavily involved in the local community, supporting his local agricultural show and Young Farmers Club.

Ulster Wool, based in Antrim, is a joint venture between British Wool and Ulster Wool Growers, an Ulster Farmer’s Cooperative. It collects, grades, sells and promotes Ulster wool to the international wool textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.