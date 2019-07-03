Ulster Wool supports team for 2019 World Championships

The 2019 Shearing & Wool Handling World Championships take place in France this week and Ulster Wool are delighted to be supporting the Northern Ireland team.

The Championships, which are held in Le Dorat, France from 1-7th July 2019, will see the team face competitors from over 20 countries, up to 300 shearers and 5,000 sheep.

Ulster Wool Chief Executive Officer, Joe Farren, said: “It’s an honour to support these incredibly skilled and committed individuals in their quest to be World Champions. It has been amazing to watch them progress through the Ulster Wool training courses, mentored by a great team of proven and talented shearers and wool handlers, and grow as skilled tradespeople.

“In Northern Ireland, we are seeing a resurgence of interest from young people, looking to improve their skills with the aim of improving the value of wool as well as recognising the global respect of the Ulster Wool training courses for job opportunities.

“The team heading to France have a lot of experience and support each other immensely. I am very proud of their achievements to date and they are a credit to our industry. Their dedication to the sheep sector gives me huge confidence in the future.

“At Ulster Wool, we strongly believe in our remit to encourage young people, who offer the sheep industry ambition and enthusiasm. This team proves we are achieving this objective, and I believe the industry is stronger and will be more resilient for it.”

Manager of the Northern Ireland Team, Robert Harkness, feels the Ulster Wool courses were “a foundation for their success”.

“All of the people on the team have been on Ulster Wool shearing courses, I know they have had a good foundation to start their shearing career and the wool handlers have gained knowledge in looking after wool and presenting fleeces to optimise their value. The courses are fantastic, and a platform for key knowledge transfer. It’s not just about going on one course, it’s about continuing to develop and learn something new each time.”

Northern Ireland Team

Team Manager: Robert Harkness

Machine: Jack Robinson and Ian Montgomery

Blade: Sam McConnell and William Jones

Wool: Rachel Murphy and Jayne Harkness-Bones

