Ulster Wool update: Depot opening hours and new field officer position

Depot Opening Hours

It’s that time of year again when sheep farmers are preparing sheds for lambing, a great time to get your wool out of the way and into the depot for grading. The Depot opening hours change from 27th Jan to Monday - Thursday 8am -3.30pm and Fridays 8am -2.30pm.

If these times don’t suit, please contact the depot to arrange a time that does. They take wool in all year and will always help a farmer to get their wool in.

Recruiting for a field officer in Co Down

Ulster Wool are recruiting for a temporary field officer in Co Down to operate from April to August.

The role of field officer is a new position within the area. The objective of the role is to adopt the organisations ethos, then represent and promote Ulster Wool during the peak season months.

If you are passionate about the agricultural industry, this could be the ideal opportunity for you.

The field officer would need to visit agricultural shows and events as well as regular visits to local auction markets.

The role requires the field officer to be proactive in networking with local wool producers and relevant agricultural organisations in order to build positive relationships.

The field officer will also need to support local producers in helping them identify the best way to get their wool into Ulster Wool and ensure they have enough wool sheets in time for shearing.

The field officer in Co Down will be a key point of contact for wool producers in the area and the local depot.

Contact Sarah Kershaw at Ulster Wool directly with your CV and covering letter to apply for the role: pressoffice@ulsterwool.org.uk.

Young Farmers Discounted Blue Seal Shearing course

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members can save more than 50% on training courses for their ‘Blue Seal’ qualification.

Submit your name, address, date of birth and YFCU membership number to jayneharkness-bones@ulsterwool.com before March 30 to register for the discount

If you have any questions or queries on any of the above, please don’t hesitate to contact the depot 028 94 462 131.