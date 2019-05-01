'Ulster Young Farmer of the Year' revealed

Jason Henderson from Dungiven YFC has been named as the overall winner of the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition, taking home the McCausland Trophy.

Sponsored by Danske Bank, the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition is one of the most prestigious competitions in the association’s calendar.

Left to right, Junior Ulster Young Farmer Anna Boyd from Straid YFC, Hugh Doherty from Danske Bank, and YFCU president Zita McNaugher

Overall second place in the Ulster Young Farmer competition was awarded to Paul Cottney (Hillsborough YFC), and third place was to Mark Hamilton (Derg Valley YFC).

The Ulster Young Farmer competition also recognises the best overall junior, best under 21 and best 25-30 YFCU member.

The Junior Ulster Young Farmer and winner of the Robin Swann Trophy was Anna Boyd from Straid YFC.

The Ulster Young Farmer (under 21) and winner of the Golden Plough was Alexander Boyd, Straid YFC

Front row, Hugh Doherty from Danske Bank, Ulster Young Farmer (25-30) winner James Purcell, Dungiven YFC, and YFCU president Zita McNaugher. Back row, Ulster Young Farmer (25-30) finalists

The Ulster Young Farmer (25-30) and winner of the Roberta Simmons Trophy was James Purcell, Dungiven YFC.

