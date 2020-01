Unbeatable prices at Gortin Mart, ewes and lambs selling to £200

There were some unbeatable prices at Gortin Mart on Monday with fat ewes selling to £146.

Fat lambs selling to £110, store lambs selling to £85.50 and ewes and lambs selling to £200.

FAT LAMBS

J B Hutchinson £110/34kg, A McCullagh £104/30kg, David Lynch £103/26kg, £103/26kg, B Ward £101/26kg, Denis Calvert £100.50/27kg, Chris McAweaney £100/24kg,Andrew Lynn £100/24kg, Martin Brogan £100/27kg, A McCullagh £100/26kg, Andrew Baxter £100/29kg, Martin Brogan £100/27kg, Declan Taggart £99.80/28kg, Seamus Bradley £99.50/27kg, Ann Campbell £99/28kg, J and H Foster £99/26kg, David McElmurray £99/27kg, Brian Reilly £99/25kg, Kenneth Thompson £98.50/22kg, James Hemphill £98/25kg, Gerard Brogan £98/26kg, Kevin McMenamin £98/24kg, Derek Kerr £97.50/24kg, P Murray £97/25kg, £97/24kg, D Martin £97/24kg, Conor McCullagh £96.20/24kg, Laurance Kerr£96/25kg, Stephen and Roisin McGurk £96/24kg, Wayne McElmurray £96/24kg, James Patrick £95/26kg, Kevin McMenamin £94/23kg, Gordan Gibson £94/24kg, Laurance Kerr £93.50/26kg and James Patrick £93/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

Declan McGee £85.50, Derek Kerr £84.50,Cecil Scott £84.50, Daniel Ward £84/21kg, Robert McPhillimy £84, S Nesbitt £84,Martin Devlin £84, Daniel Ward £84, Richard Fleming £83.50, Pearse Deeney £83, J Magill £81.50, Andrew Fleming £81.50, Nigel McCance £80.50 and James McGaughey £80

FAT EWES

David Lynch £146, £146, Robert McPhillimy £140, Brian Reilly £140, Malachy McCann £132, Keith McAdoo £131,Denis Calvert £130, Michael McCrystal £130, C Kelly £129, £127, Aubrey McKelvey £125, S Moore £120,£116, M Pickens £120, R McPhillimy £120, Jennifer Clarke £111, P Devine £111, Owen Kerrigan £110, Kennedy Hunter £108, Brian O'Kane £102, Ronan McCarney £100, Peter Mulholland £100, John McCormack £95, Malachy McCann £94, Eugene McAneney £94, P Devine £92, Graham Cooke £91, David Kerr £90, Martin Clerkin £88, Gordan Gibson £85, Pearse Deeny £85, Meadowbrook Farm Ltd £82, S and A Conway £81.50, Brian O'Kane £80 and A Hamilton £80.

EWES & LAMBS

Owen Kerrigan £200, Ian Hamilton £200, £200, £148, £145, £138, £138 and K Travers £185, £138, £138, £135, £125.