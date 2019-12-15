Unfinished potato business

Approximately 10% of potato crops in Northern Ireland remain in the ground.

This is the main conclusion of a grower-survey carried out by leading potato packer Wilson’s Country Ltd over recent days.

“Harvesting operations are now over for the year,” confirmed company managing director Lewis Cunningham.

This has been one of the most trying years in living memory for growers. Crops were planted out in challenging conditions. A very dry spell followed, which hampered growth rates. But it has been the exceptionally wet autumn that has really hit farmers for six.

He continued: “Normally, the bulk of the harvest would have been completed by the end of October. However, the heavy rains of late summer which persisted throughout the autumn have conspired to get us to the stage we find ourselves at today. In August the average rainfall for NI was 162% of the 30 year average with September at 121%, so as farmers started to lift crops the ground was not in ideal condition.

“Ground conditions in recent weeks are atrocious, particularly in county Down. As a result, it has proven impossible for many growers to complete the harvest in a timely fashion.”

But getting potatoes out of the ground is one thing: potato quality this year is another question altogether. Lewis Cunningham again: “Levels of bruising and damage have been evident this year, resulting in more grading

“The costs incurred by farmers in simply trying to get potatoes out of the ground have increased this year. A combination of a delayed harvest and increased costs is a challenging position for farmers.”

According to the Wilson’s Country representative, potatoes that are in the ground now will remain there until Spring 2020.

“No doubt, frost and the expected water logged conditions will further impact on crop yields and quality. However, these matters are totally out of our hands.

“We haven’t been alone in these difficult conditions. The recent floods in England impacted most heavily on important potato growing areas. And, again we won’t know how this issue is going to play out until we get into the New Year.”

Despite the current challenges Cunningham was very optimistic about the local potato market and concluded:

“Kantar market data 52 weeks ending November 3, 2019 notes consumers have been not only buying potatoes more often but also a little more each time they buy meaning that the total market is up 3.1% in volume and 12% in value, this is really positive news.”