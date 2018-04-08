Union raises more than £21,000 at annual dinner

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has raised over £21,000 for Air Ambulance NI at its annual dinner.

UFU president, Barclay Bell says he has been blown away by the support from farmers and industry for the life-saving charity.

He added: “The air ambulance has been operational since July and already I have heard many stories from the farming community about how it has helped loved ones.

“We are very grateful to our principle sponsor NFU Mutual and associate sponsors Ulster Bank; the Livestock and Meat Commission; and Johnston Gilpin & Co/John Deere for their support. The money they have pledged will go straight to the air ambulance charity,” said Mr Bell.

At the event, dinner guests showed their support and gave generously.

“The air ambulance charity needs to raise at least £2.5 million to remain operational. To be able to raise £21,000 at the event is a great achievement and we are proud to be supporting this life saving charity,” said the president.

If you would like help the UFU raise £100,000 for Air Ambulance NI, contact UFU HQ to make a donation or visit www.ufuni.org