Union seeks farmers’ views on NIEA

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has launched an anonymous survey for farmers to gauge satisfaction with NIEA and DAERA services, particularly in relation to the information and guidance they provide. The action follows on from the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the UFU and NIEA.

UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt said: “The MOU aims to improve relationships between farmers and NIEA. This initial questionnaire will form the baseline and hopefully as the MOU is implemented and the survey is repeated we will see this reflected.”

The results of the survey will help to focus future action plan for the MOU. Farmers are encouraged to complete the survey online at www.ufuni.org but hard copies are available from UFU headquarters.