Unique collection to go under the hammer

Wilsons Auctions, Ireland and the UK’s largest independent auction company, has a unique opportunity to purchase a wide range of blacksmith equipment from an online unreserved auction starting at 2pm on Wednesday 24th October.

Over 100 lots are to be sold including Refflinghaus Anvils, metal work benches with leg vices, drills, welders, metalworking hammers, tongs and clamps and forge blowers.

Other items include a selection of small tools, Metrico fans, shelf units, trestles as well as a range of designed metal items and much more.

This auction is an extremely rare opportunity to purchase a range of equipment linked to blacksmithing as well as some interesting designed metal work.

Wilsons Auctions Business Development Executive, Lee Geary said: “Wilsons Auctions really does have the ability to auction everything and this online timed auction is no exception with such a unique collection of blacksmith equipment.

“The online timed auction, which will run until Thursday 25th October, is a rare opportunity for specialists in the metal and blacksmith industries to invest in some great equipment. To avoid disappointment, those wishing to bid should register at least 24 hours before the auction starts,” she added.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only on Monday 22nd October, with items located in Ballina, Co. Mayo. To arrange a viewing or for further information contact Shanta Lawlor or Lee Geary at Wilsons Auctions Dublin branch on 01 464 2800.

A family owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

For further information go to www.wilsonsauctions.com, follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.