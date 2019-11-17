Unlock your herd’s potential - Dairy conference

The Ulster Farmers’ Union in collaboration with CAFRE and Dairy UK, have organised a dairy focused conference for farmers, ‘Unlock your herd’s potential’, which will be taking place on Tuesday 19th November at Greenmount Campus and Wednesday 20th November at Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

The aim of the event is to address challenges dairy farmers are facing and help them tackle the issue including the need to reduce the use of antimicrobials in dairy production.

The dairy conference will feature several speakers, both international and local. They will focus on how they, as farmers, researchers, vets and advisers, promote herd health and subsequent performance by focusing on herd management practices.

Tickets cost £20 and places are still available. To book visit the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events