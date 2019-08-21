Upcoming courses from CAFRE equine industry training

Level 3 Certificate in Horse Care & Management

The Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management is an accredited Level 3 course aimed at participants wanting to gain a recognised qualification in horse care and management without having to attend college on a full time basis.

The course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus, Antrim on a Tuesday evening from 7.15pm until 9.30pm, over a 12 week period from the 17 September to 10 December 2019.

The course fee is £70 and this includes an assessment and registration fee.

Autumn 2019 Equine Health Series

The CAFRE Autumn 2019 Equine Health Series will take place over four evenings. The aim of the series is to provide up to date, scientific advancements and research in each of the different subject areas.

Expert speakers will share their knowledge and experience to assist equine professionals and owners to manage their horses in order to promote optimal health, welfare and performance.

The four speakers and topics are outlined below.

Healthy Backs – Stephanie Bradley and Esther Skelly-Smith, 26 September 2019

Barefoot versus Shod Foot–The Science - Jonathan Nunn FWCF, 10 October 2019

Equine Therapy for Health, Recovery and Soundness – Rory O’Brien, 24 October 2019

Foal and Neonatal Care – Sarah O’Dwyer, 7 November 2019

Each of the evenings will take place at the Ballinderry Inn, Moira. Doors open from 7pm for a 7.15pm start.

The series will be free to attend but participants must register online before each event as spaces are limited.

Online registration will close 48 hours before each evening.

The evenings qualify as CPD events for BHS Instructors, HSI Coaches and Veterinary Council of Ireland registered Vets and Vet Nurses.

Equine Dissection Day

Following on from the highly popular trip to the Irish Equine Centre last Spring, CAFRE are running a second visit for participants to get a tour of the facilities and see horses on the dissection table.

The event will take place on Thursday 19 September 2019.

The Irish Equine Centre in Kildare is a centre of excellence in the fields of animal pathology, microbiology and virology and renowned worldwide for this exceptional work.

The day will commence with a tour of the Irish Equine Centre’s excellent veterinary and research facilities followed by a rare and invaluable opportunity to meet head of Pathology, Dr Ursula Fogarty and examine key internal structures of the horse and understand how they relate to equine health, disease and performance.

Transport to and from the Irish Equine Centre is provided, leaving Sprucefield Park & Ride, Lisburn, at 7am returning at approximately 7pm.

The day costs £25.00 per person and places are limited.

Further details and online registration for all of these events is available on the Equine Industry Training page of the CAFRE Website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/