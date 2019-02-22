Upland farmers wanted for project

AgriSearch are looking for upland farmers to volunteer to participate in a European project; SUstainable PERmanent Grassland (SUPER-G).

SUPER-G is a Europe-wide research project that aims to co-develop sustainable permanent grassland (PG) systems and policies with farmers, citizens, and policy makers; ensuring business viability, while supporting biodiversity and delivering several other Ecosystem Services.

The recruited farmers must be willing to participate in workshops and surveys throughout the project. Two of the farmers from the newly established network will be selected to participate in further on-farm testing of innovations. The farmers selected to participate in on-farm testing will also be required to host at least one farm walk. Applications from women are particularly welcome.

If you are interested in participating in the project or require more information, please contact Nicola Annett on 028 9268 1537 or by email at nicola@agrisearch.org.

Further information is also available on the AgriSearch website: www.agrisearch.org

SUPER-G is a 5-year, multi-actor project under the Horizon 2020 SFS-27-2017 call. The SUPER-G consortium is made up of 20 project partners and will involve 20+ farm networks and 17+ experimental platforms and field experiments across five biogeographical regions in Europe.

The project will benchmark and synthesise data on permanent grassland performance by means of evidence reviews, field experimentation, expert elicitation and modelling.

AgriSearch is an independent charity, registered with the Charities Commission for Northern Ireland.