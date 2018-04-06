Uppermill Beef Shorthorns clean up

Beef Shorthorn females sold to a top of 4,500gns and bulls to 4,000gns in Carlisle on Friday, March 23, at the breed society’s early spring sale. Both entries were within the breed’s top 5% and from Uppermill Shorthorns, Dromore, Co Down.

The 4,500gns sale leader was Uppermill Lillian Jill TI +29, SRI +25, a 22-month old roan heifer, by the 7,500gns Dunsyre Demetri. Jill who earlier on had secured the female and overall reserve title, sold to D Watkins, Buxton, Derbyshire.

Uppermill Lillian Jill, female champion and overall reserve at 4,500gns

Uppermill Rama TI +32, SRI +30, a dark roan two-year old Demetri son was awarded both male and supreme championships and was bid to 4,000gns by R McIntosh, Selkirk, Selkirkshire.

Uppermill Shorthorns were in the money again when they offered the reserve male champion, Uppermill Lisburn TI +20, SRI +17 at 2,400gns to Nun Appleton Estate, Appleton Roebuck, North Yorkshire. Lisburn was a 23-month old roan by Uppermill Gladiator.

A bid of 3,000gns secured Cairnsmore King Kong TI +13, SRI +12 for WT McMiken, Castle Douglas, Dumfriesshire. Bred and exhibited by B and J Landers, and Son, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire, Kong was a roan 22-month old by Ballylinney Gently.

Coxhill Knight TI +17, SRI +16, a roan 23-month old by Glengloy Callum from LJ Townsend, Moffat, Dumfriesshire, commanded 2,200gns from Klondyke Farms, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire.

Reserve female title went to Galla Kirsty Wildeyes TI +11, SRI +9, a white 22-month-old by the 5,400gns Kidston Rambo from J W Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire. She attracted a 1,750gns call from W J Fenemore, Tingewick, Buckinghamshire.

Trowbridge

R J Baudains’ Trowbridge dispersal was led at 3,600gns by Knockenjig Tessa TI +24, SRI +18, an in calf, roan Tofts Whiskey daughter sold with her second calf at foot, Trowbridge Tessa Linsay, a roan six-month-old heifer by Tamhorn Glen. The buyer was T McMillan, Rothesay, Isle of Bute.

Next at 2,700gns was Burnfoot Victoria Imogen TI +29, SRI +26, a dark roan first calver by Galla Flashman and offered with her five-month-old heifer, Trowbridge Victoria Layla, by Glen. The pair went to C and L Murphy, Aberlour, Banffshire.

R M McConnell, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire secured the next two lots. He paid 2,600gns for Oakleigh Lovely Gina, a roan Blelack Masterpiece daughter sold in calf and with her second calf at foot, the 11-month-old Trowbridge Lovely Lisa, by Glen. Minutes before, the same buyer went to 2,400gns for Clipper X864 of Upsall TI +16, SRI +14, a roan six-year-old by Comet of Upsall and sold in calf to Glen.

Averages: 5 bulls £2,877.00; 10 served/maiden heifers £1,771.35; 2 cows £2,310.00. Trowbridge dispersal, 28 head: £1,362.75.

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington