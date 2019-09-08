US chief agricultural negotiator announced to address ASA conference

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) has announced that Gregg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator, in the Office of the United States Trade Representative will address delegates at the ASA conference which takes place in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny on Friday, September 13.

Prior to becoming Chief Agricultural Negotiator in 2018, Gregg Doud was the President of the Commodity Markets Council, where he had served since 2013. Previously he was a Senior Professional Staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and was part of the team that crafted the 2012 Senate Farm Bill, and his portfolio of issues included international trade, food aid, livestock and oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The final agenda for the conference can be viewed below and tickets can be purchased now from www.asaireland.ie.