USA dairy expert for Holstein meeting

International judge and accomplished ‘cow man’ Brian Behnke will be the guest speaker at Holstein NI’s Open Meeting on Monday 10th December.

Sponsored by Genus ABS, the meeting will take place at the Ballinderry Inn, near Moira, commencing at 8pm. Everyone is welcome!

Born in Wisconsin, USA, Brian grew up on his family’s farm which is home to the Bur-Wall Holstein Herd. This prominent prefix earned Holstein USA’s Herd of Excellence Award in 2016 and 2017.

Brian, and his wife Tami, live in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and work with Tami’s family farm, Glenn Ann Holsteins – Holstein USA’s 2016 National Herd of Excellence.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brian Behnke has over 25 years of experience in the dairy cattle industry, and an in-depth knowledge of dairy genetics, sales and farm management.

His vast industry experience includes dairy sire procurement for Landmark Genetics. He also worked as a herdsman at two prominent herds, namely the 1,200-cow Roylane Herd, and the 2,400-cow Wilcox Farm Inc.

While working at Roylane, Brian bred numerous bulls for AI, including the popular Roylane Jordan. At Wilcox Farms he bred five All-American nominated animals, including the 1999 unanimous All American Sr 3yr Wilcoxview BC Cami, and the proven sire Wilcoxview Jasper.

Brian joined Semex in 2003, and had responsibility for sales, marketing, growth and profitability in the company’s central region. In 2008 he became a sire analyst at Semex, working with herds in the Midwest and West Coast.

Brian Behnke was appointed business manager for ABS St Jacobs in July 2016.

During his distinguished career Brian Behnke has had the opportunity to judge numerous dairy cattle shows throughout the USA, and further afield. He has officiated at the 2005 Grand international Red and White Show; Western Spring National and Wisconsin State Fair; the Canadian Scotia 4-H Classic; National Guernsey Show in Louisville and Madison; as well as shows in the Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Colombia, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Holstein NI secretary John Martin said: “Brian is coming to Northern Ireland to judge the RUAS Winter Fair. Holstein NI is delighted to have an opportunity to host Brian Behnke as the guest speaker at our forthcoming open meeting.

“He is highly regarded in the Holstein world, and brings a wealth of experience in dairy cattle management and breeding.

“Thank you to Genus ABS for sponsoring the meeting. Pedigree and commercial farmers are welcome, and refreshments will be available.”