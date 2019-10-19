USA man to speak at conference

Lloyd Holterman, of Rosy Lane Holsteins, Wisconsin, USA, will be speaking at the forthcoming ‘Unlock your herd’s potential – Dairy Conference 2019’

Rosy-Lane’s vision is: Great People. Great Cows. Great Returns. Lloyd and his wife Daphne have grown the Rosy-Lane herd from 80 cows to the current 1,070 cows plus young stock during the past 38 years. They farm 1,750 acres, planted in corn, alfalfa and some grass for forage. Two unrelated, younger partners, who have been involved in the business for a number of years, Tim Strobel and Jordan Matthews, are also buying into the farming operation. Unlock your herd’s potential is a conference for dairy farmers organised by CAFRE, Dairy UK and the UFU. Conference dates Tuesday 19 November, Greenmount Campus and Wednesday 20 November, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

Tickets cost £20 (booked before 8 Nov). Further details: www.ufuni.org/events