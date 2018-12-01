USPCA warning over puppy sales

THE USPCA has issued a seasonal warning over the sale of puppies on the run-up to Christmas.

A spokesperson said Christmas is fast approaching with puppy farms and dodgy pet dealers making ready to reap the riches it generates.

He added: “In the weeks following the Christmas bonanza they will count their ill-gotten gains whilst many poorly pets and their unsuspecting purchasers are left counting the true cost.

“Most pet sales now stem from online advertising. It is no coincidence that around 90% of the health issues reported to Animal Welfare Charities post-Christmas are suffered by animals sourced on-line. A raft of UK and Irish Animal Welfare Stakeholders and consumer interests have formed PAAG (Pet Advertising Advisory Group) a forum to address the problem of unscrupulous on-line dealers and pitfalls of ill-informed impulse pet purchases,” the spokesperson continued.

“The USPCA is a committed member of PAAG. As a charity whose objective is “The Advancement of Animal Welfare”.

“The USPCA urges anyone considering acquiring a pet this Christmas to visit the PAAG website https://howtobuyapet.org.uk and engage with its interactive selection process.

“Responsible pet owners and breeders abhor the activities of puppy farmers and their dodgy dealers.

“Visit https://howtobuyapet.org.uk or www.uspca.co.uk BEFORE you make a call, by doing so you can help the USPCA and PAAG members address a source of unnecessary suffering.” Be savvy this Christmas not silly!”